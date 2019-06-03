NH police: Dog left alone in 103-degree car while owner shopped, ate lunch

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he left his dog alone in a 103-degree car without water while he shopped and ate lunch at the Merrimack Premium Outlets on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a dog left inside a locked vehicle in the parking lot at the outlets around 12:30 p.m. found a dog in the backseat with the rear windows shut tight, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

An infrared reading revealed an interior temperature of 103 degrees in the vehicle, which was not parked in the shade, police said.

The dog’s owner, 66-year-old Leiland Stanford Stevens, of Hampton Falls, told police that he was shopping and eating lunch when officers expressed concern about the dog’s welfare.

The dog was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Merrimack Police Department to be cared for.

Stevens was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty. He has since been released on personal recognizance.

He is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack’s 9th Circuit Court on June 13.

