NH police: Drunken woman caught driving car with deployed airbags after crash in Mass.

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire, woman who was caught driving a heavily damaged car with deployed airbags early Wednesday morning was arrested for drunken driving, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the town initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a defective equipment violation around 1 a.m. and noticed the car was badly damaged and that the airbags within the car were deployed, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

The driver, 23-year-old Catherine Aborn, allegedly told the officer that she was involved in a crash in Massachusetts before entering New Hampshire.

While speaking with Aborn, police said the officer noticed signs of alcohol impairment. She was then taken into custody.

Aborn is slated to be arraigned on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor in Merrimack’s 9th Circuit Court on Feb. 28.

She has since been released on personal recognizance.

