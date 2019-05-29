NH police: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ man trying to find way home kicks, spits at officers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A “heavily intoxicated” Manchester, New Hampshire, man struggling to find his way home after a night out with friends kicked one officer and tried to spit at others who were trying to help him out, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man yelling for help in the roadway in the area of Lake Avenue and Cass Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday found 28-year-old Erich Stephan stumbling around aimlessly, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Stephan allegedly told officers that his friends had dropped him off and he was trying to get home but he was lost.

Police say officers decided to put Stephan in protective custody because he was very drunk.

As officers were trying to escort Stephan to a cruiser, he allegedly began to pull away, refused to get in, and kicked one officer in the shin and knee. When officers tried to seat Stephan in the vehicle, police say he tried to spit at them.

During the booking process, Stephen agreed to calm down and officers removed his restraints. He then allegedly fell to the ground, acted hysterically, and pushed an officer.

Stephen is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Manchester Circuit Court on charges of simple assault and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)