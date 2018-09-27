NH Police: Hillsboro man found with loaded gun and 3 bags of meth

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hillsboro, New Hampshire man was allegedly caught with drugs and a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon is now facing charges.

Alan Clark, 18, is charged with a felony level possession of a controlled drug, after officers found close to nine grams of methamphetamine in his car and a loaded pistol in his waistband, according to a release issued by Hooksett police.

An officer was conducting a traffic around 4:34 p.m. on West River Road when he noticed that Clark and his female passenger seemed nervous and that their stories were inconsistent.

Clark was released on bail and is expected to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Oct. 11.

