NH police ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 35-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and car in the area of Front Street and Hackett Hill Road in Manchester around 1:30 p.m. found Gary Raiche II suffering from severe injuries, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Raiche, a Manchester resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Raiche was traveling south when he crashed into the side of a car that was making a left turn.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

