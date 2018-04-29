NH police identify motorist killed when SUV flipped

RYE, N.H. (AP) — Police have identified a local man who was killed when a sport utility vehicle flipped and landed upside down in a creek in Rye, New Hampshire.

Police say 41-year-old Brett Pankonin was pronounced dead Saturday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

A passer-by noticed the vehicle upside down in Berry Brook.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that police are investigating the crash and the state medical examiner will be doing a toxicology test.

