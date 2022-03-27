HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hudson, New Hampshire are investigating a six-car pile-up that left three people injured on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound side of Route 111 around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 Dodge Ram was going west when the driver rear-ended a 2014 Honda Civic stopped in traffic near the intersection of Central and Greeley streets.

According to police, the force of the impact sent the Honda into the eastbound travel lane where it collided with a 2014 Toyota RAV4. The truck then rear-ended another car and that collision caused a chain-reaction crash involving three more vehicles.

Three people were taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 603-886-6011.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)