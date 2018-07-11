NH police investigating after 4 injured in 3-vehicle crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating a crash involving at least three vehicles that left four people injured Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the intersection of Manchester and Chestnut streets for a report of a serious crash about 10 a.m. found one vehicle that had slammed into two other vehicles, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Four people in total were taken to the hospital with various injuries, some of which were said to be serious in nature.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed against the driver, police said.

The crash is under investigation. No additional details were available.

