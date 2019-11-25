NH police investigating after 5 dead goats found dumped in trash bags

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Gilford, New Hampshire, are asking the public for information after five dead goats were found dumped in trash bags on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to the top of Liberty Hill Road found five domestic goats that were put in trash bags and discarded near an old cell tower, according to the Gilford Police Department.

Police say the goats were likely dumped within the last day or two. They were all intact but several appeared to be malnourished.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Corey J. O’Connor at 603-527-4737.

An investigation is ongoing.

