NH police investigating after car crashes into toll booth

New Hampshire State Police

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash involving a vehicle that slammed into a toll booth on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike found a mangled vehicle resting against a booth at the Bedford toll plaza, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A photo from the scene showed debris scattered on the ground next the vehicle, which appeared to be flipped on its end.

There was no word on injuries to those in the crash.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending