NH police investigating after car crashes into toll booth

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash involving a vehicle that slammed into a toll booth on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike found a mangled vehicle resting against a booth at the Bedford toll plaza, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A photo from the scene showed debris scattered on the ground next the vehicle, which appeared to be flipped on its end.

There was no word on injuries to those in the crash.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Members of #NHSP #TroopB are on scene with a serious motor vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike Southbound at the Bedford Tolls. More information will be released when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dTwnELGAoz — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 8, 2021

