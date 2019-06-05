NH police investigating after child falls out window

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating after a child fell out of a second-story window Wednesday.

Officers responding to a home on Manchester Street around 4 p.m. took the child to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

