NH police investigating after child suffers ‘significant’ injury

TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating after a child was seriously injured in Tamworth on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to Deer Hill Road for a report of an incident involving a minor about 8:20 p.m. found a child suffering from a “significant” injury, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The cause of the child’s injury was not immediately known.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Tamworth Police Department are assisting state police with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-323-3333.

