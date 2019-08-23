NH police investigating after ‘incendiary device’ found on side of road

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) – An investigation is underway in Goffstown, New Hampshire after police say they found an incendiary device on the side of Route 114 on Thursday.

An officer who spotted what looked like a package on the side of Route 114 near Mast Road about 2:30 p.m. determined it was two cylindrical items wrapped together with black electrical tape, according to police.

“It did have an explosive component to it,” Lieutenant Geoffrey Pinard said. “It was improvised. It wasn’t designed that way. It was something that was taken and turned into an explosive device.”

Pinard said he was in disbelief over the finding.

“I have never seen anything like this. It was the real deal. It could have cause somebody significant injury.”

The device was contained and transported to a safe location, where it was rendered safe.

“Somebody could have gotten really hurt,” Pinard said. “Even a passing car could have been damaged as a result of it.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the device is asked to call Goffstown police at 603-497-4858.

