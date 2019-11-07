NH police investigating after man struck, killed by motorist

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a motorist in Nashua on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of West Hollis Street and Norma Drive around 5:30 p.m. found 55-year-old Richard Murphy dead in the street, according to the Nashua Police Department.

The driver who struck Murphy is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Nashua Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Nashua Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 603-594-3500.

