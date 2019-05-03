NH police investigating after woman found dead in parking lot of state liquor store on I-95

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of the state liquor store on Interstate 95 in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot on the southbound side of the highway around 4:40 p.m. found an unresponsive driver, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The operator of the vehicle, 55-year-old Melanie M. Ordner, of Stratford, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Ordner suffered a medical emergency prior to troopers arriving at the scene.

Ordner’s death remains under investigation.

