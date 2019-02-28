NH police investigating death of 3-year-old girl

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire, are investigating the death of 3-year-old girl, officials announced Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a child that was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Strafford County city on Wednesday morning transported the girl to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, according to the Somersworth Police Department.

Attempts to revive the girl proved unsuccessful. She pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the girl’s death is not being considered suspicious at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

