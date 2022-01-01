MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen more than two years ago.

Harmony Montgomery, of Manchester, has not been seen since late 2019, according to Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg. A family member and the New Hampshire Division of Youth and Families reported her missing last week.

Aldenberg said officers were called to Montgomery’s home in October 2019 but he didn’t specify the nature of that call.

Investigators don’t believe Montgomery was enrolled in school in New Hampshire and are communicating with as many family members as possible.

“For us to have a two year delay, that is extremely concerning,” Aldenberg said at a news conference. “I know people are going to say, ‘Here it is 2021, almost 2022, and nobody’s seen this young girl since late October 2019. So what’s happened in the last two years?’ Fair question. That’s why we are here today. Because we need assistance, we need help. We don’t have many answers to many questions that we have.”

Montgomery is said to be about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

“I’m begging the community, I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and you think it’s irrelevant. Call us,” Aldenberg added.

Anyone with information on Montgomery’s whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)