NH police investigating fatal rollover crash in Wilmot

WILMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a man in Wilmot early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of 252 Route 11 just before 4:30 a.m. found an overturned Honda Fit that struck a utility pole and the driver injured, police said.

The driver, identified as Jakob Reed, 26, of Andover, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it drifted off the roadway to the right, striking a concrete sewer cover, according to police. The vehicle then rolled over and struck a utility pole.

Investigators said that speed may have been a factor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

