WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert asking for the public’s help in locating Liam Sullivan, identified as a vulnerable adult by the department.

Sullivan was reported missing July 26. Sullivan was last seen July 25 at his residence in Weare. One of Sullivan’s family members noticed his car missing early Tuesday morning. The car was found abandoned later in the morning along route 202 in Henniker.

22-year-old Sullivan is described as standing about 6 feet, four inches tall with strawberry blond hair, brown eyes and acne on his arms and back.

According to the police, Sullivan is autistic but is high functioning.

Sullivan was last seen in tan chino pants with no shirt on, a clip-on flashlight attached to his pants and slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Weare Police Department at (603)-497-4858.

