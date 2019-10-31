NH police issue warning after receiving report of Halloween candy that tasted like detergent

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are warning the public after they received a report from a resident regarding Halloween candy that may have been tampered with.

After Dover held a designated trick-or-treat night on Wednesday, one resident filed a report about candy that tasted of soap and detergent, according to the Dover Police Department.

The resident reported trick-or-treating on various streets north of downtown Dover.

Officers were unable to determine if the candy had been tampered with, police said.

Despite the unfound report, police are urging Granite Staters to carefully inspect their Halloween candy.

“The Dover Police Department urges anyone with concerns about Halloween candy obtained by trick-or-treating to not eat it,” the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.

