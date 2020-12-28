NH police issue warrant for suspect in hotel vase assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police have issued a warrant for a man suspected of assaulting a hotel worker in Manchester earlier in the month.

Police said Ayuen Leek, 23, allegedly threw a vase at a hotel worker after she told him to put on a face mask. The glass vase hit the worker in the face, police said.

Anyone with information about Leek is asked to call police.

