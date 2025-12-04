DANVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) - A Danville police K9 helped save a teenager who was lost in the snow in Tuesday’s storm.

Officers said the teen, who is living with autism, ran off during the snowstorm before calling police, telling them he was lost, cold, and that his phone battery was low.

K9 Crue led officers for more than a mile and found the teen.

Crue’s handler, Danville Police K9 Officer Padraig Capsalis, said the dog went right to work.

“Once I had cast him out, he pretty much picked up an odor right away and just started pulling me through” Capsalis said. “It feels really good every time you get and find and last night was definitely special.”

The teenager was cold and hurt his leg, but is otherwise okay.

