NH police: Kayakers save rabbit tied to weight, placed in river

A rabbit is recovering in New Hampshire after Raymond officers found it in a river with a rope and weight around its neck Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the Lamprey river at 4:15 p.m. for reports of a rabbit with a rope around its neck, with the other end of the rope attached to a weight. Two kayakers were able to retrieve the rabbit from the river, police said.

The rabbit is recovering at Candray Pet Care, police said.

