NH police looking for man who robbed Merrimack sandwich shop

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Merrimack, New Hampshire police are searching for a man accused of robbing a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches location Monday night, officials said.

Police officers responding to a reported robbery at the chain restaurant’s Amherst Road location about 8:16 p.m. spoke with staffers who said a white man in his early 20s had just walked into the restaurant, demanded cash, and said he had a gun. He fled the restaurant on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build, brown or hazel eyes, light brown hair, a short scruffy beard, and a mustache. He was reportedly wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a blue backpack at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Merrimack, New Hampshire Police Det. Sean McGuire at 603-424-3744. Those who would rather provide anonymous tips can call the Merrimack Crime Line at 603-424-2424.

