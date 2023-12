Police in New Hampshire are looking to the public for assistance identifying a person of interest in an active investigation.

Authorities released a picture of a suspect wanted for questioning related to the placement of an incendiary device outside of a Concord business in March.

A device that generates smoke was left at the Teatotaller Cafe and Bakery on Main Street in the state’s capitol.

Anyone who recognized the individual is encouraged to contact Concord Police at 603-225-8600.