NH police: Mall shoplifting suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who struck and injured a woman on Monday before fleeing the Mall of New Hampshire in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to the mall parking lot on South Willow Street for a reported hit-and-crash involving serious bodily injury about 10:15 a.m. found a 67-year-old Londonderry woman who had been hit by a Nissan Versa that had been traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Keon Mercer, of Manchester, ditched his vehicle after the crash and stole a Ford Focus that was being driven by a good Samaritan who had stopped to assist the victim, police said.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old passenger in Mercer’s car suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to an area hospital.

Mercer had stolen an array of merchandise from JC Penny moments before the crash, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Mercer’s arrest. He is facing a slew of felony charges including conduct after an accident, theft of a motor vehicle, shoplifting and operating after suspension resulting in serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information on Mercer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

