NH police: Man dead, woman seriously injured in apparent attempted murder-suicide

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in Rochester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man died and a woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in an apparent attempted murder-suicide, according to police.

Officers responding to a home on Sunrise Drive for a reported deadly act of domestic violence about 6:40 a.m. found a 45-year-old woman who said that she had been shot by her 47-year-old husband and that he had shot and killed himself, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The woman was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been made public.

The state medical examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)