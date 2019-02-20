NH police: Man ejected from truck in serious rollover crash was driving drunk

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who was ejected from his pickup truck after it rolled over several times was arrested for driving while intoxicated Tuesday night after police say he ran a stop sign in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and smashed into another car.

Officer’s responding to a report of a rollover crash in the area of 1465 Woodbury Ave. found 31-year-old Karl Patzke, of York, Maine, on the ground near his heavily damaged Ford F-250 and a Honda Accord that had been struck, according to Portsmouth police.

Patzke was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries. A 19-year-old woman who was in the truck suffered minor injuries. A second passenger was not hurt.

The driver of the Honda, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that Patzke failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Honda, causing his truck to roll over several times.

Through the course of an investigation, police said officers developed probable cause to believe Patzke was under the influence of alcohol.

Patzke was later arrested on charges including driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and failing to stop at a stop sign.

He posted bail from the hospital and will be arraigned Wednesday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)