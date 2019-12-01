NH police nab woman accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old woman wanted in Manchester, New Hampshire for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy on several occasions in various places across the city was taken into custody on Saturday, police say.

Manchester police responding to an anonymous tip went to a home on Malvern St. and were able to locate Hailey Krizan outside and take her into custody.

Krizan was wanted on active warrants charging her with five counts of felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The alleged assaults took place between September 2019 and October 2019, police said.

Krizan also allegedly sent nude photos of herself to the victim.

Court documents obtained by 7NEWS indicate Krizan is no stranger to the law. In June, Krizan was indicted for allegedly assaulting another inmate at the Carroll County House of Corrections in Ossipee.

The documents also indicate Krizan worked full-time at an adult entertainment club in Bedford but management disputed the claim.

No additional information has been released.

