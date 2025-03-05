HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Seabrook, New Hampshire police officer was arrested by Haverhill Police on Monday, officials said.

Officials say John Giarrusso was arrested and arraigned in Haverhill District Court on three counts of child sex abuse material charges.

The Seabrook police department released a statement on social media regarding the arrest, saying, “While the Seabrook Police Department adheres to the principle that those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty, given the nature of the accused crimes, the Department immediately placed Ofc. Giarrusso on administrative leave.”

The Seabrook police department promises to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)