PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police say an officer crawled on a frozen brook and then under thick brush to rescue a dog in New Hampshire.

Police in Pelham heard about a lost dog named Freckles early Monday. Police posted on Facebook that they found him sitting on a bridge, but he ran off. Police were concerned about the dog due to the frigid temperatures and searched the area using a thermal imaging camera. They found Freckles on the tip of an island on Beaver Brook.

A police officer found a frozen section of the brook and crawled along it to get closer to Freckles and grabbed him. As they made their way back, the ice began to crack, but they made it safely. Freckles was reunited with his owner.

