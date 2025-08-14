SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Seabrook, New Hampshire police officer now faces federal child sex abuse material charges, according to officials.

John Giarrusso, 49, of Haverhill, is accused of receiving videos of children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old performing sexual acts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Giarrusso appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon and was charged at the state level last month.

