NH police officer hospitalized after gun accidentally discharges during training exercise

KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police officer was taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself with his own gun during a training exercise on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to the Kingston Police Department for a report of a training accident around 1 p.m. found an officer suffering from a gunshot wound at a shooting range, according to New Hampshire State Police.

As the officer was drawing a sidearm from his holster, a round was discharged and it entered his leg, officials said. He was taken to Exeter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer’s name was not made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

