NH police officer under investigation for Tiktok video

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in Bedford, New Hampshire, are investigating a Tiktok video made by an officer apparently on duty pretending to respond to calls and then leaving with the caption, “How the media/liberals want the police to be.”

“The Bedford Police Department does not allow its officers to use social media while on duty, in uniform and using department equipment and vehicles to make divisive or political statements,” Police Chief John Bryfonski said in a statement Monday.

Bryfonski said the department has initiated an internal investigation and that he placed the officer on administrative leave pending the outcome of the review.

Bryfonski also said a second officer is under an internal affairs investigation for another video that was recently reported.

According to news reports, the video shows the officer pretending to respond to calls and asking people not to shoot or stab people. When they don’t comply, he drives away.

