NH police ordered to give ‘significant’ backpay to officer accused of racist remarks

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The city of Manchester was ordered to pay up Wednesday when an arbiter ruled in favor of a former police officer accused of sending racist text messages on his department-issued phone.

Aaron Brown was fired from the department on April 12, 2018, after an internal investigation uncovered text messages on Brown’s department-issued cellphone in which he used “extremely disturbing racist remarks,” and claimed to have intentionally damaged property while executing search warrants, according to the statement issued by police officials in September.

Over the course of two years, Brown challenged the decision and in August of 2019, an arbitrator ruled that termination was too severe a punishment and that he should have only been suspended for 30 days before being reinstated as an officer.

“I am proud to lead the Manchester Police Department and to serve the people of this City. Our Department vehemently condemns Mr. Brown’s misconduct, and we move forward with the expectation that all members of this Department will meet the highest professional and ethical standards.” Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.

The Manchester Police Patrolman Association chose to file a grievance over Brown’s termination, and an arbitration meeting was scheduled for Aug. 21, 2019.

At the hearing, the arbitrator again found there was insufficient evidence Brown had intentionally damaged property but found his alleged racist comments to be egregious and that they had no place in law enforcement, according to the department.

The ruling called for Brown to receive his job back with back pay, minus the 30-day suspension.

The Manchester Police Department said they “vehemently disagreed with this finding,” and took the matter once again to an arbiter.

In November, the arbiter once again found in favor of Brown and the city said they have no further legal recourse to fight the decision.

