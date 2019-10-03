NH police: Power tool used to vandalize ‘America’s Stonehenge’

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at a group of rock configurations called America’s Stonehenge.

The vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners. The stone was knocked over.

Police also said an 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) wooden cross was suspended between two trees, and several photos and hand-drawn images were attached to it. Police haven’t identified anyone in the photos.

They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.

America’s Stonehenge, which features cave-like, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it’s a thousand or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th-century shoemaker.

