MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester are looking for a 28-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a woman and took her infant late Thursday night.

Officials with the Manchester Police Department said Kevin Voisine was being sought after officers responded to an incident on Varney Street around 9:45 p.m.

There, officers made contact with a woman who had reportedly been assaulted and told police her 5-month-old child had been taken.

Officials soon identified Voisine, a Manchester resident, as a suspect, and learned he had been traveling throughout the west side of the city that evening.

Following a search of the area, the department said officers were able to locate the vehicle Voisine had allegedly been driving on Bismark Street. They also found the infant inside a nearby building, who was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

By Friday morning, officials had obtained a warrant for Voisine’s arrest. According to a press release from Manchester PD, the 28 year old is facing two counts of Second Degree Assault and a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Anyone with information on Voisine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)