NH police searching for 5 men after brawl in drive-thru line at Manchester McDonald’s

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in tracking down five men who allegedly fled a McDonald’s in Manchester following a brawl in the drive-thru line early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the restaurant on South Willow Street about 1:15 a.m. saw a man punching someone before he jumped into a blue Kia Forte that quickly drove off, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Based on interviews at the scene, police say officers were told that a woman had walked up to a car waiting in the line behind her and an argument ensued.

As the argument escalated, police say both cars emptied. A man in the Kia allegedly punched someone, while another flashed a handgun.

The Kia was last seen driving south on South Willow Street. The men in the car were described as black. One man was said to have dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

