MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking a couple wanted in connection with a brazen theft in which a woman had a $9K necklace ripped off her neck, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at a home on Frederick Street in Manchester on the afternoon of Nov. 26 spoke with a resident who said an unknown woman had stopped by and offered to sell her something, according to the Manchester Police Department.

When the resident declined, police say the woman asked for a hug, leaned in without consent, ripped her 24K gold necklace off, and then fled in a black SUV with a man who drove them away, police said.

The victim told police that her necklace has a dragon pennant and tubes.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspects as Danunt and Alexandra Miclescu, both 38. Alexandra is wanted on a robbery charge and Danunt faces a charge of criminal liability to robbery.

Police say the couple was driving a Chevy Tahoe with New Hampshire plates on the day of the alleged robbery. They could also be driving a Ford SUV with Texas plates.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

An investigation remains ongoing.

