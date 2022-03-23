MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police officers are turning to the public for help identifying a driver who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Mammoth Road around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway, according to police.

An investigation revealed the victim had been struck by a car that then fled the scene. They say the red truck pictured above is a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 603-792-5444 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

