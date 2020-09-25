NH police searching for driver who allegedly flashed gun, raised middle finger during road rage incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a motorist who allegedly flashed a gun and raised their middle fingers during a road rage incident on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a road rage incident in the area of Union Street in Manchester around 3:20 p.m. spoke with a man who said another driver had cut him off and flipped him the finger before pointing a firearm at him, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim described the suspect as a white man with tattoos from his wrist to his elbow. He was said to be driving a black Honda Civic, which was last seen traveling west on Lake Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)