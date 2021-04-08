NH police searching for gunman in car-to-car shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a gunman in a dark-colored car who opened fire on another vehicle earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

An officer on patrol in the area of Dubuque Street in Manchester on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. was flagged down by motorist who said someone in another vehicle had fired several gunshots into his car, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim told the officer that he had parked on Bremer Street to go into a store when the driver of the suspect vehicle pulled up behind him and began flashing their high beams.

As the victim drove away from the store, several shots were fired into the side of his vehicle, according to police.

The victim was not hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

An investigation remains ongoing.

