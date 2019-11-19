NH police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed dog

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a dog in Hudson on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a dog the area of Lawrence and Dugout roads around 12:30 p.m. found an 11-month-old American bulldog dead at the scene, according to the Hudson Police Department.

The dog, named Karma, ran into the roadway and was struck by a car after she managed to get away from her owners, police said.

The driver who struck Karma fled the scene without stopping in the direction of Central Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver medium-sized SUV.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact officer Bryan Genovese at 603-886-6011.

