NH police searching for knife-wielding man who allegedly stabbed victim during altercation at variety store

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly stabbed an individual during an altercation at a variety store in Salem on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing victim seeking treatment at Holy Family Hospital around 6:30 p.m. learned the patient suffered a stab wound to the hand during a confrontation at M&N Variety at 540 South Broadway St., according to the Salem Police Department.

The victim mistakenly cut in front of the suspect, prompting the knife attack, police said. The victim tried to evade the blade but was stabbed through the hand.

The suspect, who was said to be wearing a red shirt, red shoes, and a red hat, fled the scene on foot toward Methuen, Massachusetts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

