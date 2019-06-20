NH police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting minor

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Londonderry, New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Officers investigating a sexual assault involving a juvenile under the age of 13 have issued a warrant for Dewey Wambsganss.

The day before the alleged assault, Wambsganss told acquaintances he was moving back to Tennessee.

Police believe he has ties to Wilder, Tennesee and Charlotte, South Carolina and that he may be headed to one of those locations.

He is operating a white 2002 Nissan Xterra with Tennesee plates reading CROSWND.

Wambsganss is a known firearms enthusiast but, police are unsure if he is armed.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Londonderry Police Department Detective Division at 603-432-1118.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)