NH police searching for man wanted in connection with double homicide

HINSDALE, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide Thursday in Hinsdale.

Police conducting a welfare check at 240 Plain Road found the bodies of Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, state police say.

Autopsies performed Friday determined both individuals died of gunshot wounds.

Police say Derrick Shippee, 28, who has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, has not been located.

Shippee is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel colored eyes, and he may be carrying a handgun, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8494.

An investigation is ongoing.

