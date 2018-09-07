NH police searching for man wanted in connection with Manchester murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a man wanted for murder, issuing an arrest warrant for Paul Dimick, 26, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 357 Hanover St. about 11 a.m. found Justin Lee, 33, who was transported to Elliott Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Manchester police. Lee was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities searched for Dimick, who was described as a 5-foot, 6-inch white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, who was last seen running away from the rear of 357 Hanover St.

Dimick is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

A Manchester police SWAT team searched for the suspect in the area of 332 Hanover St. Friday afternoon, which sent Central High School into “secure campus” mode, according to Dr. Vargas, the city’s Superintendent of Schools.

About 9 p.m., students were let out of school.

“As you know the Manchester Police Department advised Central enter a “Secure Campus” status due to police activity in the area. This police activity continues and Central High School remains in a “Secure Campus.” At this time the district is preparing to provide sandwiches, snacks and water to all students and staff who remain in the building. This is an unfortunate situation but the safety of students and staff must come first. As soon as the Manchester Police Department advises us of changing conditions allowing us to change the current status we will inform you about the next steps to be taken to dismiss students in a safe and orderly manner,” Vargas said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dimick are urged to call the Manchester Police Department main line at (603) 668-8711.

