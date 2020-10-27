NH police searching for man wanted in sexual assault of child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, officials announced Tuesday.

Alnaldo Duran, 38, is wanted on a charge of felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Duran allegedly sexually assaulted the child on July 30.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Duran’s whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

