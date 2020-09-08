NH police searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman, stole her rifle and robbed her

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and than robbed her at gunpoint with her own rifle in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault at a Douglas Street apartment at midnight were by a woman that a man she knew broke into her apartment and assaulted her, police said. The man then took her rifle and robbed her at gunpoint, fleeing with cash and the rifle as well.

The man, identified as David Lafond, 40, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, is wanted on charges of armed robbery, burglary, second degree assault, theft and being a felon with a dangerous weapon. He also has a warrant for second degree assault from earlier this year.

Anyone with information about Lafond is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

