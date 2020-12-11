NH police searching for man who hit hotel staffer in face with vase during mask dispute

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of hitting a hotel staffer in the face with a glass vase during a dispute over a mask in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the Holiday Inn Express on Porter Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday spoke with the victim, who said she told a person in the lobby to put a mask on and they threw a glass vase at her, hitting her in the face, according to police.

Police later learned that the suspect had walked into the hotel several times that day without a mask.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)